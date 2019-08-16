Israel Has Refused The United States Congress Members to Visit the Country

Politics | August 16, 2019, Friday // 09:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Israel Has Refused The United States Congress Members to Visit the Country www.pixabay.com

Two Democratic women were denied access to Israel. They often criticize the policy of Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Until now, a member of the United States Congress has been denied entry into Israel.

Just a month ago, the country's ambassador to Washington said the two would be allowed "respect for the US Congress and the great alliance between our countries." But then President Donald Trump intervened, a staunch opponent of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and said Israel would be weak if they were accepted in the country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Tlaib and Omar have said their criticisms of the Israeli government are based on policy differences and have repeatedly denied harboring any animus toward Jews or Israelis, The Washington Post reported.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, United States Congress Members, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria