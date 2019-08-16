Israel Has Refused The United States Congress Members to Visit the Country

Two Democratic women were denied access to Israel. They often criticize the policy of Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Until now, a member of the United States Congress has been denied entry into Israel.

Just a month ago, the country's ambassador to Washington said the two would be allowed "respect for the US Congress and the great alliance between our countries." But then President Donald Trump intervened, a staunch opponent of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and said Israel would be weak if they were accepted in the country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Tlaib and Omar have said their criticisms of the Israeli government are based on policy differences and have repeatedly denied harboring any animus toward Jews or Israelis, The Washington Post reported.