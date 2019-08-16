NSI: Potatoes' Price Went up by Nearly 50% for a Year

The agricultural producer price index increased by 5.3% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter of 2018, the NSI reported. The price index of crop production increased by 5.8% and of livestock production - by 4.6%. Compared to the previous year, prices of agricultural products increased by 4.1%, in crop production by 4.9% and in animal husbandry - by 3.0%.

In the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter of 2018, the largest increase was observed in the prices of potatoes - by 45.9%. The prices are higher: cereals - by 6.4%, fresh vegetables - by 16.3%, industrial crops - by 1.8%, and fresh fruits - by 4.8%.

The prices of forage crops decreased by 6.9%. The prices of soft wheat increased by 9.8%, rapeseed by 8.1%, coriander seeds by 74.2%, greenhouse tomatoes by 19.7%, apples by 36.9%, cherries by 8.5% , and apricots - by 35.3%. The prices of corn decreased by 3.1%, feed peas by 31.1%, lavender by 20.0%, white cabbage by 22.0%, and strawberries by 10.9%.

Compared to the same quarter of 2018, the prices of live animals increased by 6.4%. The increase was a result of the rise in the prices of cattle - by 14.9%, goats - by 15.5%, and pigs - by 9.5%. The prices of poultry remain unchanged. For animal products, there was an increase in the prices of: goat's milk - by 10.0%, and cow's milk - by 3.9%. A decrease was reported in the prices of buffalo milk - by 12.4%, sheep's milk - by 3.6%, and chicken eggs for consumption - by 2.2%.

In the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018, an increase was observed in the prices of: cereals - by 2.9%, industrial crops - by 3.6%, fresh vegetables - by 21.5%, potatoes - by 48.4%, and fresh fruits - by 4.1%.

The price index of products and services for current consumption in agriculture in the second quarter of 2019 is higher by 3.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and by 2.5% compared to 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018, prices were higher: seed and planting material - by 1.7%, electricity and fuels - by 1.5%, mineral fertilizers - by 10.4%, veterinary medicinal products - by 4.0 and for feed - by 3.8%.

The prices of plant protection products were lower - by 0.8%.