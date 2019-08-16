The Toll System Will Be Put into Exploitation Today
Society | August 16, 2019, Friday // 09:05| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The toll system will be put into exploitation with a trial period which starts today.
The cameras which will detect the traveled distance are already installed.
The TOLL system starts the testing today, however, the actual collection of the charges for trucks over 3 tonnes and a half will start in March next year.
- » NIMH: Variable Cloudiness with Occasional Showers Today
- » Radioactive Waste Depository to Be Build near Kozloduy
- » Bulgaria Ranks 9th in the EU in Forest Areas
- » Berlin Imposes Partial Ban on Diesel Cars from October
- » New York Times: The Russian Military Intelligence May Be Involved in the Bulgarian NRA Attack
- » NSI: The Average Income per Household Member Is BGN 1547, the Expenditure - BGN 1402.