The Toll System Will Be Put into Exploitation Today

The toll system will be put into exploitation with a trial period which starts today.

The cameras which will detect the traveled distance are already installed. 

The TOLL system starts the testing today, however, the actual collection of the charges for trucks over 3 tonnes and a half will start in March next year.

