NIMH: Variable Cloudiness with Occasional Showers Today

Today, a moderate, at times strong, mostly northwest wind, will continue to bring cool air. The cloudiness will be variable, more considerable in the eastern and southern areas, where some places will see showers and thunder. Maximum temperatures from 25C to 30C.

The Black Sea coast will be variably cloudy, more so in the morning, with scattered showers and thunder. The wind will be mostly moderate from the north-northwest. Maximum air temperatures at 25-28C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.