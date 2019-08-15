Radioactive Waste Depository to Be Build near Kozloduy

The Supreme Administrative Court has definitively turned down the appeal of the “Coalition for sustainable development” and Ecoglasnost against the environmental assessment of the project for a national low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste depository at the Kozloduy NPP site near the town of Kozloduy in Northwestern Bulgaria, the Radioactive Waste state enterprise which is implementing the project has announced, BNR reported.

The depository will be used for hazardous waste from power generation, medicine, industry, agriculture and science. The depot, which ought to be completed by 2021, costs 70 million euro to be provided from the Kozloduy International Decommissioning Support Fund for compensating for the early shutdown of reactors 1 to 4 of Bulgaria’s only nuclear power plant.