Russia Bans The Import of Pigs and Pork Products from Bulgaria
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance - Rosselkhoznadzor has introduced a ban on the delivery of live pigs and pork from Bulgaria and Slovakia to Russia. The measures are taken due to the African swine fever (ASF) disease, TASS reported. The restrictions are temporary but have been in force since 9 August
Delivery restrictions do not affect some products that have undergone processing by a technology that guarantees the destruction of ASF virus, BTA reports.
The Rosselkhoznadzor also imposed temporary restrictions on the transit of pigs from both countries to Russia.
