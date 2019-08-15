Bulgaria Ranks 9th in the EU in Forest Areas

Bulgaria Ranks 9th in the EU in Forest Areas

Eurostat data show that almost 44,7% of the territory of Bulgaria is covered with forests.

In the 2012-2015 period the forest area in Bulgaria has increased by 2,6%, BNR reported. With these numbers Bulgaria ranks 9th in the EU in forest territories. 

Finland (71,3%), Sweden (66,5%), Slovenia (63,4%), Estonia (58,2%), Latvia (56,4%), Croatia (50,6%), Slovakia (48,7%), Austria (46,7%), Portugal (46,6%) and Greece (44,5) are also in the top 10. 

