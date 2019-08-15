Berlin Imposes Partial Ban on Diesel Cars from October

The German capital will impose a ban on the movement of older and polluting diesel vehicles on some of its streets starting in October this year, which reports a strong rise in clean air standards, DPA reported.

The ban will affect eight road sections in central “Mitte” and southeast “Neukölln” regions. Only diesel cars meeting the Euro-6 standard introduced in 2015 will be allowed to pass.

The movement of older models with emission certificates to Euro-5 inclusive will be prohibited. Exemptions are provided for locals, delivery vehicles, emergency responders and technical teams, BTA informs.

A number of German cities have banned the movement of diesel models in certain sections after eco-activists have filed lawsuits against city authorities for failing to meet the EU air quality standards. These include Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne, Bonn, Essen and Stuttgart. In other cities, the courts have ordered the possibility for such bans to be examined.