Berlin Imposes Partial Ban on Diesel Cars from October

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 15, 2019, Thursday // 17:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Berlin Imposes Partial Ban on Diesel Cars from October www.pixabay.com

The German capital will impose a ban on the movement of older and polluting diesel vehicles on some of its streets starting in October this year, which reports a strong rise in clean air standards, DPA reported.

The ban will affect eight road sections in central “Mitte” and southeast “Neukölln” regions. Only diesel cars meeting the Euro-6 standard introduced in 2015 will be allowed to pass.

The movement of older models with emission certificates to Euro-5 inclusive will be prohibited. Exemptions are provided for locals, delivery vehicles, emergency responders and technical teams, BTA informs.

A number of German cities have banned the movement of diesel models in certain sections after eco-activists have filed lawsuits against city authorities for failing to meet the EU air quality standards. These include Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne, Bonn, Essen and Stuttgart. In other cities, the courts have ordered the possibility for such bans to be examined.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ban, diesel cars, Berlin, EU standarts, clean air
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria