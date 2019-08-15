NSI: The Average Income per Household Member Is BGN 1547, the Expenditure - BGN 1402.

The total income average per household member in the second quarter of 2019 was 1,547 BGN, a 4.9% increase compared to the same period of 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release.
The highest relative share of income was that from wages and salaries (57.8%), followed by income from pensions (27.6%) and self-employment (6.2%).
In nominal terms, the income from wages and salaries increases from 835 BGN to 894 BGN ( by 7.0%) and the income from pensions increased from BGN 413 to BGN 427 (by 3.4%). 
The total expenditure per household member in the second quarter of 2019 was BGN 1,402, a 5.3% increase compared to the same quarter of 2018.
The greatest share in the total expenditure was expenditure on food (31.4%), followed by housing (15.5%), taxes and social security contributions (14.2%) and transport and communications (11.7%).
In absolute values, the types of expenditure per household member changed as follows:
- Expenditure on food and soft drinks increased from BGN 419 to BGN 440 (by 5.0%).
- Expenditure on alcoholic beverages and cigarettes increased from BGN 59 to BGN 61 (by 4.4%).
- Expenditure on clothing and footwear decreased from BGN 44 to BGN 43 (by 3.2%).
- Expenditure on housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishing and home maintenance) increased from BGN 213 to BGN 217 (by 2.3%).
- Health care expenditures increased from BGN 77 to BGN 96 (by 25.0%).
- Transport and communication costs increased from BGN 161 to BGN 165 (by 2.5%).
- Expenditure on recreation, culture and education increased from BGN 53 to BGN 57 (by 7.0%).
- Expenditures on taxes and social security increase from BGN 182 to BGN 200 (by 9.5%).

