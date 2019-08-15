A1 Bulgaria Launches Its Second Own Smartphone

A1 launches sales of its second smartphone on the Bulgarian market - A1 Alpha. The model is distinguished by its elegant design and excellent features that position it in the middle-class smartphones. The device is available on the A1's online store as well as online at a1.bg, with all current and new customers able to purchase the model for $ 3.99 per month or for $ 59.99 in cash with the A1 One Unlimited 5XL plan.

Keeping up with the trends

The A1 Alpha follows market trends, featuring a 6.26-inch HD + IPS display with a drop-cut slot and 19: 9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a dual camera on the back with artificial intelligence (AI). The main camera consists of a 13 MP sensor with an aperture of f / 2.0, as well as a 2 MP camera with an aperture of f / 2.4, which serves as a depth sensor. With artificial intelligence, users have the ability to intelligently recognize scenes, and in addition, photography lovers will appreciate the "bokeh" effect they can add to photos taken with the main camera.

The dual camera also supports HDR, which helps to make the image colors more refined and richer. Below the camera on the back is an LED flash that contributes to low light shooting. The selfie camera is 8 MP and has an aperture of f / 2.0. It provides shooting capabilities with features that are supported by the device's artificial intelligence.

An added plus for the users: The A1 Alpha works with the latest version of Android - 9 Pie, which provides a variety of features.

In addition, the model offers dual protection by the latest standards - fingerprint sensor unlocking and face recognition.

The built-in battery has a capacity of 3200 mAh, and the device takes care of a powerful octa-core processor, both of which are optimized by the artificial intelligence of the smartphone and improve its performance. The smartphone has 3GB of RAM, which is sufficient to use many applications at once, and the built-in storage memory has a capacity of 64 GB, and the device has a slot for an additional memory card up to 256 GB. For music lovers, the A1 Alpha combines a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio. File sharing can also be done through NFC and Bluetooth LE v4.2.