The United Kingdom May Be Left without some of Its Medicines after Brexit

The United Kingdom is asking logistics providers to bid for an express freight contract worth 25 million pounds a day to supply drugs to the country after it will leave the European Union on October 31, BNR reported.

Earlier this week, Reuters announced that health experts are warning that shortages of some medicines could worsen in Europe in the case of Brexit without a deal, as the UK deadline of October 31 approaches.

The health and social care ministry has said the treaty will be part of contingency plans to tackle any complications stemming from Britain's exit from the world's largest trading bloc.

The service is designed to deliver small shipments of medicines or medical devices on a 24-hour basis with an additional provision that may allow the delivery of larger pallets within two to four days.

"I want to ensure that when we leave the EU at the end of October, all appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that the most important services are fully prepared," said Health Minister Chris Skidmore.

The contract will be valid for a 12-month period with the possibility of additional extension for another 12 months. The ministry is already seeking to help companies accumulate drug buffers and sourcing additional warehouse space.

“Despite intensive preparation by industry for every scenario, a no-deal Brexit risks disruption to the supply of medicines” throughout the EU, Andy Powrie-Smith, an official at the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, told Reuters.

The British government was hampered earlier this year after signing a £ 14 million contract with a company to provide additional ferries in the Brexit case without a deal, although the company itself does not have such vessels. Later, the government abandoned the treaty.