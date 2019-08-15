Archaeologists Encounter more Unique Finds in Kaliakra (PHOTOS)

The excavations are conducted under the scientific guidance of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boni Petrunova, Director of the National Museum of History. She has been exploring the medieval maritime capital of Bulgaria since 2004. The financing of the excavations in 2019 is from the Ministry of Culture and from the Kavarna Municipality.

During the last 16 seasons, many rich burials of the aristocracy from Kaliakra have been discovered, but for the first time a funeral of a Paleologists heir, the Lord of Kaliakra and possibly a relative of Balik and Dobrotica (known in history as the rulers of the Dobrudzha Despot) in the XIV century, is discovered.

In the grave, the archeological team uncovered rich gifts that made it possible to restore the ritual of sending the young dead. The funeral was carried out in the second half of the fourteenth century, with a pit formed on a rock with a stone enclosure. The nobleman was laid in a coffin with well-preserved traces. His face was covered with luxurious fabric, gifts and a glass vessel were placed on his body. According to the beliefs, the tears of the mourners were collected in the vessel.

The most impressive item of the burial gifts is a massive gold ring that revealed the name of the burials - George, as well as his noble lineage. The ring is of the famous "Kaloyan type", but with much more detailed and exquisite decoration, an image of a dove, an inscription and a monogram of the imperial family in Constantinople.

Investigations of the medieval necropolis will continue until the end of August, and in 2019 the National History Museum will publish a catalog of last year's finds from Kaliakra - "Tatar loot", which contains 950 objects of gold and silver.