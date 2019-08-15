NSI: Record Low Unemployment Rate in Bulgaria

The National Statistical Institute reports record low unemployment in Bulgaria. For the second quarter of the year the coefficient is 4.2 percent and compared to the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 1.3 percentage points. The total number of unemployed for the period is 142.0 thousand, of which 82.7 thousand (58.2 percent) are men and 59.3 thousand (41.8 percent) are women. For men, the unemployment rate is 6.1 to 4.6 percent, while for women it is 4.7 to 3.7 percent.

15.1 percent of all unemployed are university graduates, 45.1 percent have secondary education, and 39.8 percent have primary or lower education. The unemployment rates by education degree levels are 2% for higher education, 3.4% for secondary education and 12.2% for primary and lower education.

The long-term unemployed (from one or more years) are 84.5 thousand, or 59.5 percent of all unemployed. The long-term unemployment rate is 2.5 percent, down 0.7 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2018. The long-term unemployment rate for men is 2.7 percent and for women it is 2.2 percent.

25.1 thousand, or 17.7 percent of the total number of unemployed, are looking for their first job.

In the second quarter of 2019, the unemployment rate for the youngest 15-29 years of age is 6.9 percent and is 2.4 percentage points lower than in the same quarter for 2018. For men, the unemployment rate (15-29 years of age) is 7.3 percent, and for women - 6.3 percent. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, this ratio is down 3 percentage points for men and 1.5 percentage points for women.

In the second quarter of 2019, the total number of employees aged 15 and over is 3 262.8 thousand, of which 1733.2 thousand men and 1529.7 thousand women. The relative share of the employed in the population aged 15 and over is 54.7 percent - for men this share is 60.5 percent and for women - 49.2 percent