Bulgarians with Children Blocked at the Frankfurt Airport

Bulgarians were blocked at the Frankfurt airport for more than 24 hours. According to them, the cause of the incident is the large queues on checkout counters, Dilyan Kalchev from NOVA TV reported.

"The group was made up of about 35 people, including people with small children and people who had surgery recently," said on of the affected people, Daniel Bratanov.

Passengers also complain about the airline's reaction.

"We were not offered any compensation. We were offered neither food nor additional mobility. Everyone had to save themselves individually, ”he said.

"We were told that people who had luggage need to go and wait for it. So they had time to take our luggage off the plane, but they didn't have time to get us on the plane, ”another affected said.

The company's customers have their explanation for what happened.

"According to unofficial information, there have been sold more that the available tickets and there were no room for everyone on the plane. This may be one of the reasons for the gate to be closed, although it could very well have got us in the bus, "said passenger Dimitrina Velichkova.

The European Consumer Center tried to explain what happened.

"There are different hypotheses where passengers can be left out of the airlines. One is that there may be more passengers than there are seats on the plane. The airline is most often looking for volunteers to opt out of traveling for certain benefits, such as points, extra payment, some other preferences if they are regular passengers, ”explained Sonia Spasova of the European Consumer Center.

Some of the affected people have already claimed their rights to the relevant authorities.

One possible outcome is to claim compensation, which starts at € 250, depending on the length of the flight and the distance.