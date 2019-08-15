Will UK Maintain a Close Partnership with the EU after Brexit?

World | August 15, 2019, Thursday // 08:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Will UK Maintain a Close Partnership with the EU after Brexit? www.pixabay.com

"Germany wants the UK to maintain a close partnership with the EU after Brexit." This was stated by Chancellor Angela Merkel, quoted by Reuters and BTA.

“We have of course spoken about Britain’s exit from the European Union and in this regard made clear that we want a withdrawal that will at the same time yield a close partnership between Britain and the EU member states,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference with the visiting president of Lithuania, Reuters reported. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, Germany, UK, Angela Merkal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria