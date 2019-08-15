Will UK Maintain a Close Partnership with the EU after Brexit?
August 15, 2019
www.pixabay.com
"Germany wants the UK to maintain a close partnership with the EU after Brexit." This was stated by Chancellor Angela Merkel, quoted by Reuters and BTA.
“We have of course spoken about Britain’s exit from the European Union and in this regard made clear that we want a withdrawal that will at the same time yield a close partnership between Britain and the EU member states,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference with the visiting president of Lithuania, Reuters reported.
