NIMH: Mostly Cloudy with Brief Showers in some Places
It will be variably cloudy today. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop in central and mountainous areas, with brief showers and thunder in some places, mainly in the Rila and Rhodope mountains. A moderate temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest will bring cool air. Maximum temperatures will drop to 26C to 31C.
The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon cloudiness will increase, mostly on the north coast. There will be light to moderate north wind. Temperatures from 26C to 31C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.
