A Gunshot in the Subway Caused Panic

A young man with a gas pistol caused panic in the subway. As he hurried to catch the train from Serdika Station, a gas pistol fell out of his pocket and fired.

There were no casualties in the incident.

The Interior Ministry told NOVA that there was only a brief panic.

The incident was reported shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

Officers found that while running to catch the train, a 19-year-old security company employee dropped his legally owned gas pistol that fired.

On inspection, the pistol was found dropped on the line of the train.

The man will be sanctioned for improperly storing a weapon.

