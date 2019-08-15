Earthquake in Vrancea

Its epicentre wass 14 km from Nerezhu.

An earthquake with 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Vrancea. The earthquake occurred at 20.17 local time. This is reported by the Geophysical Institute of BAS.

Its epicentre is 14 kilometers from Nerezhu and 141 kilometers from Bucharest. The earthquake was 138 kilometers deep.

There are currently no data on casualties and material damage.

