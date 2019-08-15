Additional Cameras to Control the Speed Were Installed of Eight Sections in Bulgaria

Such are already installed on the Struma highway and on the road between Plovdiv and Karlovo.

Additional traffic cameras were installed on the Struma highway and on the road between Plovdiv and Karlovo. The reason is the increased speed accidents. The new radars will keep an eye on the average speed.

The speed cameras will be on eight different sections in the country. They will work once they are licensed to measure speed correctly. "It's a matter of maybe three or four weeks to get a license from the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology for standardization of measuring instruments," explained Hristo Terziyski, head of the National Police Directorate General.

"The effect will be much better because we will be able to control the speed in a section much larger than the 500 meters in which drivers slow down before the camera, we will control the speed because it is one of the main causes of road accidents," commented the Interior Ministry Chief Secretary. Ivaylo Ivanov.

Each of the radars will also detect if the car has valid civil liability insurance. and drivers can still trick cameras. Massive checks on alcohol and drug use continue. So far, nearly 1,800 drugged drivers have been detected on the road.

The Traffic Police have also launched a public procurement for the purchase of 80 new speeding cameras, the so-called tripods. They will start detecting violations within a few months.