The Bulgarian Commission for Protection of Competition Allowed Ozone to Buy Pulsar

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) gave permission to Ozone Enterprises Ltd. to acquire the Pulsar electronics retail chain. Following the analysis, the Commission does not identify any breach of the law and does not see any future barriers to competition in the market as a result of the transaction.

Ozone.bg has been on the local electronics market since 2013. In the beginning, the e-shop was mainly involved in the trading of computer games and accessories, after which its activity expanded. For 2018, Ozone Enterprises has revenue of BGN 15.7 million and a profit of BGN 218 thousand. Pulsar is the last major video game retailer in Bulgaria. The company relies mainly on its physical stores, which are located in malls in major cities. For 2018, the company has revenues of nearly BGN 10 million and a profit of BGN 55 thousand.