What do Bulgarians Buy most Often in Installments?

Smartphones and TVs are the most frequently purchased goods in installments in our country. While consumers in our country are focusing on phones with the same average price as last year, preferred TVs are cheaper. This is shown by data from the BNP Pariba Personal Finance Top 10 Payout Survey.

"An interesting trend is that the most sought-after smartphone in the first half of this year is at the same average price as the winner a year earlier, while TV is 30% cheaper than last year. However, this year's winners show much better performance than in 2018, "the study said.

The results also show that Bulgarians invest more money in household appliances and furniture. Thus, for the first six months of the year, consumers gave 26% more for refrigerators, washing machines and stoves and 20% more for sofas and bedroom furniture. However, smartphones and TVs remain leaders, with 35.7% of applications for the purchase of goods being paid for goods in the first category, and 21% for those in the second category. As for mobile phones, the most sought after models are on average between 460 and 500 leva. Among the important features sought are a large Ultra HD 6.3-inch screen and a powerful processor. Its most valuable features are the dual 20 + 2 MPX camera and the front 24 + 2 MPX camera.

"Most often, smartphones are being bought by people under the age of 30. For example, 68% of requests made by 18-20-year-olds are for mobile phones. For the age group of 20-29, the figure is 47%. This shows that the smartphone is the standard first purchase of installments for young Bulgarians making their first steps in the use of financial products, "BNP Paribas Personal Finance said.

As for the TVs, the data show that Bulgarians prefer 43 "4K Ultra HD TVs with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. They are at an average price of 670-720 BGN and are equipped with powerful processors, operating system, HDMI and USB ports, and a high-quality sound system.