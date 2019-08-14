Telenor Bulgaria to Broadcast Live Concert Using 5G

Telenor Bulgaria will broadcast a live concert in its MyTelenor app. Customers will be able to view Orlin Pavlov's concert at the Rowing Base in Plovdiv which will take place on 28 August. The concert will be shot with the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone and will be broadcast with the support of the 5G technology.

The operator offers 3,000 free virtual concert tickets that will give access to the broadcast. The tickets can be reserved through the special banner in MyTelenor app until they are depleted. On the day of the event, customers who bought tickets will be able to join the concert through MyTelenor app and will also be able to watch the broadcast over WiFi network. During the concert, the final scene of the Bulgarian movie “Reunion”, which is supported by Telenor, will be filmed.

