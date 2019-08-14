Monthly Inflation of 0.8% in Bulgaria in July 2019 Compared to June by CPI

The consumer price index in July 2019 compared to June 2019 was 100.8%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.8%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (July 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 2.0% and the annual inflation in July 2019 compared to July 2018 was 2.9%. The average annual inflation for the period August 2018 - July 2019 compared to the period August 2017 - July 2018 was 3.3%.

In July 2019, the prices of the following foods increased: cucumbers – by 28.3%, tomatoes – by 18.8%, citrus and exotic fruits – by 4.8%, garlic – by 3.0%, perishable and shelf-stable deli meats – by 1.5 and 2.1%, respectively, fresh fish – by 1.8%, salt – by 1.6%, vinegar, and chocolate products – by 1.4%, beef, eggs and tea – by 1.3%.

The prices of the following foodstuffs decreased: potatoes – by 21.5%, root vegetables (carrots and red beets) – by 15.4%, peaches and apricots – by 14.9%, other fresh vegetables (green beans, zucchini and eggplant) – by 14.3%, cabbage – by 11.4%, onion – by 5.1%, oil – by 1.3%, coffee– by 1.2%.

In the category ‘non-food goods and services’ an increase was registered in the prices of passenger air transport – by 18.7%, holiday packages and travel services – by 15.2%, short-term accommodation– by 22.1%, while the prices of clothing and shoes decreased by 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.