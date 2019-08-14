Bulgaria Will Host the 31st Edition of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists 2019
EUCYS
Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria is to host the 31st edition of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists 2019 organized every year since 1989 with the financial support of the European Commission, BNR reported.
More than 150 participants from 40 countries will present 100 projects from 13 to 18 September in Sofia. Bulgaria has been taking part in the EUCYS contest since 1998. Over the years projects by Bulgarian participants have earned high marks and today many of them have successful careers at world technological giants.
- » Bulgarian Students in Serbia Will no Longer Need a Visa to Study in the Country
- » The Bulgarian Informatics Team Won 4 Medals at the International Baku Olympiad
- » MES: Bulgarian Students Are Increasingly Acquainted with Internet Security and Virus Protection
- » About 54 Thousand Bulgarian Children to Enter the Educational System this School Year
- » 26 Medals Won by Bulgarian Students at Mathematics Competition in South Africa
- » Foreign Students From Nearly 115 Countries Studied Higher Education in Bulgaria