Bulgaria Will Host the 31st Edition of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists 2019

Bulgaria is to host the 31st edition of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists 2019 organized every year since 1989 with the financial support of the European Commission, BNR reported.

More than 150 participants from 40 countries will present 100 projects from 13 to 18 September in Sofia. Bulgaria has been taking part in the EUCYS contest since 1998. Over the years projects by Bulgarian participants have earned high marks and today many of them have successful careers at world technological giants.