Part of the Wing of a Passenger Plane in New York Fell Off

Part of the Wing of a Passenger Plane in New York Fell Off

A Chinese passenger plane forcibly returned to Kennedy Airport in New York after part of its wing broke off, NOVA TV reported.

China Eastern's Boeing 777-300 machine transported 300 people from New York to Shanghai. When taking-off, part of the wing of the plane broke off and fell to the ground.

The pilots stooged about 2.5 hours over the ocean near New York to get rid of fuel and make the landing safer. Finally, the plane landed successfully back at the same airport.

On the inspection, it was noted that there was no metal plate from a mechanism that reduces the lifting force of the wing and increases the air resistance.

