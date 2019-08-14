Eurostat: The Assault-Related Deaths are Falling

From the 5.1 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2016, 3 300 (0.06%) were due to assault. The majority of victims were men (65%), Eurostat reports.

The assault-related death rate is falling. In 2002, the first year for which data are available, the rate stood at 1.3 per 100 000 inhabitants and has gradually decreased since then, reaching 0.6 per 100 000 in 2016.

Assault death rate highest in the Baltic States, lowest in the United Kingdom.

With 4.6 assault-related deaths per 100 000 inhabitants, Latvia registered the highest rate among the EU Member States in 2016. Two other Baltic Member States, Lithuania (3.6 deaths due to assault per 100 000 inhabitants) and Estonia (2.7) also recorded relatively high rates of death due to assault.

At the opposite end of the scale, the United Kingdom recorded the lowest rate of deaths due to assault in 2016 (0.1), followed by 8 Member States with a rate of 0.5: Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany, France, Austria, Czechia, Italy and Ireland.

