The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered Due to System Updates Today
August 14, 2019, Wednesday
From 4 to 6 pm on August 14, 2019, are planned activities to implement updates of the electronic toll collection system on a time and distance basis.
Interruptions that may impede the sale of electronic vignettes may occur. To avoid the risk of e-vignette purchase issues during planned updates, it is recommend for the drivers to plan their trip on the national road network and purchase their e-vignette in a timely manner.
The planned update of the software is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.
