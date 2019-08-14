Bulgaria Among the EU Champions for the Smallest Number of Foreigners

Of the 512 million people living in the EU in 2018, 7.8% are with nationality different from their than their country of residence: 3.4% are with nationality from another EU Member State and 4.4% are from non-EU country. These shares vary from one Member State to another. In 2018, Luxembourg has the highest share of peple with nationality from another EU Member State (41% of the population), followed by Cyprus (13%) and Ireland (9%). The largest share of people with non-EU nationality is found in Estonia and Latvia (14%) and Austria (8%). In Bulgaria - 98.7% of the people are of Bulgarian nationality, 0.4% are with nationality of EU countries, and 0.8% are citizens of non-EU countries. According to Eurostat, quoted by BGNES.

In terms of 2013-2017, total immigration, including both people immigrating from another EU Member State and non-EU countries, amounted to 3.4 million in 2013, after which it increased by more than one-third to peak at 4.7 million in 2015. Then immigration declined by 8% to 4.3 million in 2016, In 2017 it increased by 3% to reach 4,4 million.

In 2017, people with non-EU nationality represented 46% of immigration, with 30% being citizens of another EU Member State. Among the Member States, the highest proportion of non-EU citizens in 2018 was observed in Italy (70% of the total immigrants), Slovenia (65%) and Sweden (62%).

For nationals of another EU Member State, the highest proportions are observed in Luxembourg (68%), Austria (58%) and Malta (54%), while the highest proportion of returning nationals is in Romania (82 %), Poland (63%) and Slovakia (60%).

The number of people emigrating from EU Member States has also fluctuated in recent years. These are people who have emigrated both permanently and for a period of one year or more. In 2017, just over 3 million people emigrated from an EU Member State, including those who emigrated to another EU Member State, as well as to a non-EU country whose number increased by 12% from 2013. In 2017, 25% of EU emigrants are citizens of another EU Member State, while 21% are with non-EU nationality.

The largest share of emigrants from another Member State to the EU is observed in Luxembourg (67%) and Austria (47%), while the largest share of people with non-EU nationality comes from the Czech Republic (65%) and Cyprus (65%). 60%). Bulgaria represents 51% of the total number of emigrants or 25 597 in 2017.