Bulgaria Among the EU Champions for the Smallest Number of Foreigners

Society | August 14, 2019, Wednesday // 13:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among the EU Champions for the Smallest Number of Foreigners Source: Pixabay

Of the 512 million people living in the EU in 2018, 7.8% are with nationality different from their than their country of residence: 3.4% are with nationality from another EU Member State and 4.4% are from non-EU country. These shares vary from one Member State to another. In 2018, Luxembourg has the highest share of peple with nationality from another EU Member State (41% of the population), followed by Cyprus (13%) and Ireland (9%). The largest share of people with non-EU nationality is found in Estonia and Latvia (14%) and Austria (8%). In Bulgaria - 98.7% of the people are of Bulgarian nationality, 0.4% are with nationality of EU countries, and 0.8% are citizens of non-EU countries. According to Eurostat, quoted by BGNES.

In terms of 2013-2017, total immigration, including both people immigrating from another EU Member State and non-EU countries, amounted to 3.4 million in 2013, after which it increased by more than one-third to peak at 4.7 million in 2015. Then immigration declined by 8% to 4.3 million in 2016, In 2017 it increased by 3% to reach 4,4 million.

In 2017, people with non-EU nationality represented 46% of immigration, with 30% being citizens of another EU Member State. Among the Member States, the highest proportion of non-EU citizens in 2018 was observed in Italy (70% of the total immigrants), Slovenia (65%) and Sweden (62%).

For nationals of another EU Member State, the highest proportions are observed in Luxembourg (68%), Austria (58%) and Malta (54%), while the highest proportion of returning nationals is in Romania (82 %), Poland (63%) and Slovakia (60%).

The number of people emigrating from EU Member States has also fluctuated in recent years. These are people who have emigrated both permanently and for a period of one year or more. In 2017, just over 3 million people emigrated from an EU Member State, including those who emigrated to another EU Member State, as well as to a non-EU country whose number increased by 12% from 2013. In 2017, 25% of EU emigrants are citizens of another EU Member State, while 21% are with non-EU nationality.

The largest share of emigrants from another Member State to the EU is observed in Luxembourg (67%) and Austria (47%), while the largest share of people with non-EU nationality comes from the Czech Republic (65%) and Cyprus (65%). 60%). Bulgaria represents 51% of the total number of emigrants or 25 597 in 2017.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: foreigners, EU, nationality
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria