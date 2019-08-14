Will the United States Leave the World Trade Organization?

World | August 14, 2019, Wednesday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Will the United States Leave the World Trade Organization? Source: Pixabay

Donald Trump has announced that if necessary, the United States will leave the World Trade Organization (WTO), AFP reports.

During a visit to Pennsylvania, the president announced, “We know the WTO has been screwing us for years. That won't happen again. "

The World Trade Organization is often the target of various attacks by Donald Trump.

The billionaire has previously threatened that the US will leave the organization on the grounds that the WTO has an unfair treatment of the country and that Washington is not compelled to comply with WTO rules.

Trump has often criticized the conditions under which the WTO allowed China to accede.

Despite the president's complaints, the US actually has a positive balance when it comes to WTO trade disputes.

According to experts, the administration of Donald Trump has virtually blocked the work of the WTO through its actions.

The United States insists on reworking a number of rules within the organization and blocking the appointment of new members to the commercial disputes committee.

According to Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, these US actions weaken the WTO and cause "long-term defeat", some of which cannot be corrected.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, US, World Trade Organization
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria