Temenuzhka Petkova: Candidates for Belene NPP Will Be Announced on August 19

Business » ENERGY | August 14, 2019, Wednesday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Temenuzhka Petkova: Candidates for Belene NPP Will Be Announced on August 19 Source: Pixabay

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova commented on the state visit to Turkmenistan at the studio of the BNT. The possibility of importing gas from the Caspian state was also discussed in the interview. Petkova also commented on the procedure for selecting a company to implement Belene NPP and confirmed that Russia's Rosatom has declared a willingness to participate.

Minister Petkova pointed out that during the visit there were two possibilities for discussing Bulgaria's relations with Turkmenistan - a meeting of the intergovernmental commission and participation in the first Caspian Economic Forum.

Temenuzhka Petkova - Minister of Energy: Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world in natural gas reserves. This is the Caspian region, which we rely on so much to realize our diversification priorities.
Minister Petkova said that the debate on the status of the Caspian Sea, which had previously hindered the supply of natural gas from Turkmenistan, was settled last year.

During the meeting of Prime Minister Borissov with the Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, it was decided the various options at expert level to be discussed and then to evaluate which of them could be implemented.

The deadline for submitting an application to all companies that would like to implement Belene NPP is 19 August.

Temenuzhka Petkova: Rosatom has confirmed the willingness to participate in the implementation of the Belene NPP project, but, of course, we expect the end date - August 19, when we will see all the applications of the companies that want to participate in the implementation of the project. this project.
Petkova does not think there would be a reaction from the European Commission if Rosatom wins the project.

Temenuzhka Petkova: It is important for us to succeed in realizing our idea for the implementation of the Belene NPP project, because it will be necessary in terms of the country's energy security in the coming years, she added.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belene NPP, Temenuzhka Petkova, Rosatom, Energy minister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria