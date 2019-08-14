Turkish Stream Reception Terminal Completed 95%

The construction of the receiving terminal for the Turkish Stream Offshore Pipeline reached 95% of the total volume of work.

This is stated in the message of the project company South Stream Transport BV, which is engaged in the construction of the highway.

A reception terminal is being built near the village of Kiyikey in the Thrace region in western Turkey.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a press conference with Serbian President Alexander Vučić noted Moscow’s readiness to extend the Turkish Stream through Europe, tellerreport.com reported.

"The whole set of events goes on schedule. The start of the gas transportation is planned by the end of 2019, " the notice said.