Turkish Stream Reception Terminal Completed 95%

Society | August 14, 2019, Wednesday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkish Stream Reception Terminal Completed 95% Source: Pixabay

The construction of the receiving terminal for the Turkish Stream Offshore Pipeline reached 95% of the total volume of work.

This is stated in the message of the project company South Stream Transport BV, which is engaged in the construction of the highway.

A reception terminal is being built near the village of Kiyikey in the Thrace region in western Turkey.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a press conference with Serbian President Alexander Vučić noted Moscow’s readiness to extend the Turkish Stream through Europe, tellerreport.com reported.

"The whole set of events goes on schedule. The start of the gas transportation is planned by the end of 2019, " the notice said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terminal, reception, Turkish Stream
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria