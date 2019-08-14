Facebook Has Been Recording Conversations of its Users

The social network Facebook has recorded conversations of its users, according to a report cited by BGNES. The company gave other companies records to transcribe what was said.

Asked by Bloomberg if the report was true, Facebook confirmed that they had recorded users, but said it had been done with their consent and the practice had already been terminated. According to the company, the recordings were tests of artificial intelligence to determine its ability to translate what was said into another language.

The only affected users were those who used the Messenger app and did not prohibit the transcription of conversations in the Messenger app.

The news comes at a time when social networks, and Facebook in particular, have been criticized for collecting huge amounts of consumer data. The company was recently fined $ 5 billion for misuse and storage of the data of millions of users.

Both Facebook and other giants that offer voice assistants Amazon and Apple acknowledge that they are recording users, giving various explanations.

