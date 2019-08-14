A US Court Condemned an Ukrainian Woman for Child Pornography

A US court has sentenced Ukrainian woman - Alena Kalichenko to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, as well as for the production and distribution of child pornography.

According to information posted on the Justice Department's website, 32-year-old Kalichenko was detained in July 2014 when she arrived in the United States. In April 2016, she pleaded guilty to her charges.

According to court documents, between April and November 2012, the Ukrainian and the second defendant in the Joseph Valerio case filmed 48 pornographic films with the participation of a two-year-old child.Later more records with other children were discovered. In November 2014, Joseph Valerio was sentenced to 60 years in prison