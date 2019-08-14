Warning for Extreme Forest Fire Danger in Place for 7 Bulgarian Regions
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 14, 2019, Wednesday // 10:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A warning for extreme forest fire danger is in place for 7 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the regions of Pleven, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, and Pernik. The extreme danger rating indicates the possibility of fast-spreading fierce fires and the occurrence of crown fires.
- » Code Orange for High Temperature for Blagoevgrad Region, Yellow Warning for 18 Bulgarian Regions
- » Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Brief Showers in the Evening in the Far Western Areas
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Free Food and Lodging Provided for Tourists Blocked on Samothraki Island in Greece
- » 100 People are Fighting the Wildfire in Southern Bulgaria
- » Indonesia Returns Hundreds of Tonnes of Garbage to Australia
- » NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for High Temperatures for almost Entire Bulgaria