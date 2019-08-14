Warning for Extreme Forest Fire Danger in Place for 7 Bulgarian Regions

A warning for extreme forest fire danger is in place for 7 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the regions of Pleven, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, and Pernik. The extreme danger rating indicates the possibility of fast-spreading fierce fires and the occurrence of crown fires.

