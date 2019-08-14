The Cases of African Swine Fever in Wild Boar are Now 32

With the new outbreaks, the cases of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boar are now 32, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Atanas Dobrev told the Bulgarian National Television.

Without the commitment of the whole Bulgarian community, no good results could be expected, he said.

"With the new cases, there are a total of 32 cases of ASF in wild pigs. Unfortunately, the spread of the disease reaches its peak in the months of July and August. When cases of ASF are detected, by order of the minister of agriculture, a 200-km zone is set in which all activities in the forests are prohibited. These include hunting, logging, mushroom picking, hiking. Everything is done preventively so that people cannot enter and spread the disease to larger areas," the deputy minister said.