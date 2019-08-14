BGN 968.71 Is the Average Insurance Income for June

Тhe average insurance income for Bulgaria for June 2019 is BGN 968.71, the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) announced. The average monthly insurance income for the country from 1.07.2018 to 30.06.2019 is BGN 936,91.

The determined average monthly insurance income for the country for the indicated period serves in the calculation of the amount of newly granted pensions in July 2019, according to Article 70, p. 3 of the Social Security Code.

