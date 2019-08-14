The US Is Delaying the Introduction of Additional Duties on Laptops, Phones and Toys from China

Bulgaria: The US Is Delaying the Introduction of Additional Duties on Laptops, Phones and Toys from China

The US government will delay the introduction of additional 10 percent tariffs on certain Chinese goods, including laptops and cell phones, until December 15th. This was announced today by the US Permanent Trade Representative's Office, cited by international news agencies. The duties had to be put into force on September 1st.

Video game consoles, some toys, computer monitors, certain categories of shoes and clothing, are among the goods for which additional duties will be deferred, the agency said.

The planned customs procedure will exclude a single product group altogether because of "factors related to health, safety, national security and other grounds".

However, the office said it still plans to raise the Chinese import duties by 10 percent(for 0 billion) by early next month, extending its import duties to virtually all Chinese goods entering the US market, the Associated Press said, quoted by BTA.

Technology companies welcomed the news of the introduction of exceptions, which pushed US indices up early in the stock market session. Apple shares, for example, jumped more than 5% in early US trading. The US Attorney General's Office will release additional details and lists of specific types of products that are being deferred, Reuters reported.

