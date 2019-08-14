Code Orange for High Temperature for Blagoevgrad Region, Yellow Warning for 18 Bulgarian Regions
A Code Orange warning for high temperatures has been issued for Blagoevgrad region, a Code Yellow warning is in place for 18 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.
In Blagoevgrad, temperatures are expected to reach 37-38C in most of the region.
The yellow warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia city and region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Smolyan, Kardzhali, and Haskovo.
With the orange code of dangerous weather and the yellow code of potentially dangerous weather, forecasters warn of possible health problems for people with health conditions, the elderly and children.
