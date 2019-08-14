Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Brief Showers in the Evening in the Far Western Areas

It will be sunny today, hot in the afternoon, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. It will get cloudy from the northwest into the evening, with brief showers with thunder expected in western areas, hail is possible. A light to moderate east-southeast wind will start blowing from the northwest in northwestern Bulgaria tonight and will intensify. Temperatures from 33C to 38C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be below the average for the month.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with light to moderate northeast wind and temperatures from 27C to 30C