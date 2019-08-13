Rescuers Looking for a 14-year-old Girl by the Sea near Varna

A young girl disappeared in the sea near the central beach of Varna.

At about 5.30pm an incident occurred in the water. According to initial information, two minor children entered the water despite the red flag, one of which failed to exit. Immediately followed to track her down, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior-Varna informed.

Officers from the Regional Fire Safety and Population Protection Service have expressed their willingness to engage in search activities to assist the search and rescue services. A team of divers has been formed and has already made several dives, unfortunately - to no avail.

With the fall of the evening, due to the danger to the staff of the service, the operation will be terminated. If necessary, the assistance of tomorrow will be continued by divers at the request of the competent services.

According to unconfirmed information, the missing child at sea is 14 years old, from the Vladislavovo district of Varna.