Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Free Food and Lodging Provided for Tourists Blocked on Samothraki Island in Greece

August 13, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgarian tourists blocked on the Greek island of Samothraki can get a free meal once a day at several establishments near Port Kamariotissa, as well as free overnight accommodation, said the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The support is provided by the local authorities and is available to all tourists who can present an identity document. About 1,500 tourists – mainly from Romania, but also from Bulgaria, Serbia, France, the United Kingdom and Italy – have been blocked on Samothraki after the ferries connecting the island with the mainland had broken down. 
The Greek shipping ministry has decided that the Andros Jet ferry (with capacity for 600 passengers and 75 cars) will resume operations on 14 August 2019, Wednesday. Under suitable meteorological conditions, a second smaller vessel will be launched to carry passengers.

