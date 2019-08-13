100 People are Fighting the Wildfire in Southern Bulgaria

The wildfire near villages of Bryagovo, Rodopi, and Lyubenovo in the south Bulgarian district of Haskovo, engulfed nearly 8,000 decares of land, half of it with deciduous forest.

Some 100 people, including firefighters, forest officials, and military, are taking part in the efforts to extinguish the fire.

The main goal is to prevent it from reaching the populated areas. If necessary, a helicopter will be involved to fight the wildfire.