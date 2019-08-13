25 Members of Drug Gang are Internationally Wanted

25 people from a disrupted drug trafficking group and their leader Radmil Ranov, have been circulated as internationally wanted. European arrest warrants have been issued for them. The group forced dealers to sell drugs on their behalf, reports BNT.

The group was disrupted by the police last week. Large quantities of cocaine, ecstasy, and amphetamines were found in drug stores in Sofia. Eight people were detained.

Dimitar Petrov, the Head of the Specialised Prosecutor's Office said that 32 people were accused, 7 of which were detained.

Two of the detainees were responsible for their own production of marijuana. One greenhouse was identified opposite the 73rd school in Sofia and the other one was found in Rousse with 1,500 plants.

The group has been supplying drugs to partners across the country.

A regional dealer network was established in Sofia. Some of the group members were responsible for the sales in night clubs.