Bulgaria is the First Country in Europe to Introduce Car Passports

The time limit for the public consultation on the draft law on-road vehicles expires at the end of the week. According to the draft, each car will need to have a compulsory passport and the control over the roadworthiness of the cars will be tightened, reports BNT.

Georgi Iliev, owner of a car repair shop have said that the idea of an electronic file of the car is not new, it was proposed long ago, he explained. This is a good sign and a good approach, innovative because there is no such thing anywhere in Europe. The idea of the electronic file is to include in it everything done on the car such as a repair, replacement of some units.

Newly registered vehicles, according to the draft law, no matter whether they are brand new or second-hand, will go through the process of initial creation of a file, and then, in the course of visits to car repair shops, all the actions will be recorded in the car's passport, said Georgi Iliev.

According to experts, the registration regime of the repair shops, which need to get acquainted with the new idea of an electronic file of each car and equip with an electronic register, will be easy.

There will also be no complications in carrying out the annual technical inspections, as the register should only indicate when and how the inspection itself went.

By the end of this week, the draft of the law on Road Vehicles is subject to public discussion and it is yet to be seen whether it will be adopted and whether it will come into force.