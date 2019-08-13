Bulgarian Railways Launched an Attractive Graffiti-decorated Locomotive

A train with a graffiti-decorated locomotive departed today, August 13, from Sofia to Bourgas. The idea of the Bulgarian state railway company, BDZ, is one of a kind and aims to show that painting in an urban environment can have a beautiful end result, reports BNT.

This is the first locomotive in Bulgaria that looks like this. The author of the project is the Bulgarian artist Stanislav Trifonov - Nasimo. He is known as one of the pioneers of Eastern European graffiti and street-art culture.

The colorful locomotive won many fans who were quick to take pictures of themselves with it. BDZ's strategy is to attract more passengers and make them feel comfortable on the train. The company said that the locomotive would serve various trains on Bulgaria’s railway network.

Konstantin Azov, responsible for BDZ's marketing strategy: We are looking for a continuation of this project. Last month, we released sleeping cars with modified interiors. We strive to do things that are well received by the public.