Over 95% of aneurysms are now treated in Bulgaria, too, Assoc. Prof. Stanimir Sirakov, the head of the Centre for Cerebrovascular Diseases at St. Ivan Rilski University Hospital, told Focus Radio.

On 15 August, world-renowned German neuroradiologist Prof. Hans Henkes and Dr. Sirakov will perform a surgery on two patients with giant aneurysms that carry a huge risk to their lives, both if not operated and during the intervention itself.

"About 15 years ago, such pathology was considered incurable, surgery did not have a solution for these patients. With the development of endovascular methods, various devices and techniques, the treatment of such aneurysms is possible but the risk remains high. The risk of complications during the intervention is over 25%, which is a very high risk in medicine. That is why we say that these are quite complex cases and we want to do them together with more experienced colleagues, so that we get the best result for the patient," said Dr. Sirakov.

The interventions will be broadcast live, in real time, and will serve as a training resource for medical specialists in different hospitals in Bulgaria.