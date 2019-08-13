Bulgaria Hopes for Investments from a Japanese Car Manufacturer

Bulgaria hopes a Japanese carmaker will invest in it. Japan's investments in Bulgaria have been the focus of talks between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Japan's first diplomat Taro Kono.

Japan's Foreign Minister visits Bulgaria at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva. This is the first visit at this level in 12 years.

Economic cooperation, the Western Balkans, common values ​​and support for Japan's policy towards North Korea and the South China Sea - these are the main topics of the discussion between Taro Kono and Ekaterina Zaharieva. A 40% increase in commodity exchange is reported after Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit Bulgaria last year. Now Bulgaria hopes for even more investments:

"We very much hope to see a car manufacturer soon, and not just auto parts from Japan in Bulgaria," said Ekaterina Zaharieva.

For his part, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said he was particularly interested in the Bulgarian IT sector.

"Japan needs highly qualified IT engineers and Bulgaria is strong in this sector."

Japan has been developing the Western Balkans Cooperation Initiative since last year, and Bulgaria is a major factor in the stability of the region, Taro Kono said. Bulgaria and Japan are developing two joint projects for the Western Balkan countries - to manage disaster risk and to promote small and medium-sized enterprises.

Japan's foreign minister discusses support in North Korea's disarmament policy and full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as freedom of navigation in the South China and Black Seas.

Japan has invited Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to visit Tokyo by the end of the year or in early 2020.