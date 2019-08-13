US Giant Manufacturer Is Interested in the Construction of the Belene NPP
US turbine manufacturer General Electric has applied to participate in the construction of the Belene Nuclear Power Plant, Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said. By August 19, which is the deadline for receiving offers, she expects an offer from Russia's Rosatom, as well, BNR reported.
One cannot speak of a Russian project because the site and the units are Bulgarian, as well as the licenses. The two Russian reactors, which Bulgaria had purchased, will technically be able to work with US turbines as well, Minister Petkova added.
The project is attractive under the conditions set by the Bulgarian side, which include no state guarantees for the investment, because the need to reduce harmful emissions in the region will generate demand for clean electricity at affordable prices, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.
