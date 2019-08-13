Spraying against White American Butterfly on the Territory of the Town of Vidin

Due to the increased population of caterpillars, Vidin Municipality has taken measures for massive treatment against second-generation white American butterfly. On August 12, more than 900 trees were decontaminated in the most affected areas of the city.

An important prerequisite for successful pest management is the pruning and burning of already formed caterpillars on trees in private yards and the treatment of inter-block spaces.

The process is not aimed at the complete annihilation of this species of insect, but at reducing its population size.