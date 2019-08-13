Montenegro Bans the Smoking Indoors
Society | August 13, 2019, Tuesday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Montenegro's law to restrict the use of tobacco products, which will ban smoking indoors, comes into force tomorrow, with fines of up to € 20,000 for violators.
A law banning the use of tobacco products in public areas, excluding casinos, was unanimously adopted on July 31st.
The new law does not allow smoking in any premises or areas where food and drinks are consumed.
- » Bulgarian Students in Serbia Will no Longer Need a Visa to Study in the Country
- » Bulgaria Ranks 54th in Water Stress Levels in the World
- » Spraying against White American Butterfly on the Territory of the Town of Vidin
- » Financier Vladimir Karolev: The Poor People in Bulgaria Are Very Few
- » NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for High Temperatures for almost Entire Bulgaria
- » Another Company Is Launching the Sale of Electronic Vignettes from Tomorrow