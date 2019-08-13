Montenegro Bans the Smoking Indoors

Society | August 13, 2019, Tuesday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Montenegro Bans the Smoking Indoors www.pixabay.com

Montenegro's law to restrict the use of tobacco products, which will ban smoking indoors, comes into force tomorrow, with fines of up to € 20,000 for violators.

A law banning the use of tobacco products in public areas, excluding casinos, was unanimously adopted on July 31st.

The new law does not allow smoking in any premises or areas where food and drinks are consumed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Montenegro, ban, indoors, smoking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria